Ector Co. burn ban extended for 90 days

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Manager
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Ector County Commissioners have approved a 90-day extension on the existing burn ban. 

The original ban was set to expire for early June and will now go through the summer. 

According to the commissioners, the triple-digit heat expected for the next week was a factor in their decision. 

