MISD announces chancellor for new Sam Houston Collegiate Preparatory Elementary

Midland ISD announced Friday that the appointment of chancellor for the new Sam Houston Collegiate Preparatory Elementary has been finalized.

Keli Mullins, who will be the inaugural chancellor for the elementary school, has over 15 years of educational experience as a teacher, assistant principal and principal.

Mullins graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology-Educational Science from the University of Houston. She also has a Master of Science degree in Educational Administration and a Master of Arts degree in counseling, both from Prairie View A&M University.

Sam Houston Collegiate Preparatory Elementary will open in the fall of 2018.

