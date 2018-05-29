West Texas Food Bank launches Summer Food Service Program

The West Texas Food Bank will be launching their Summer Food Service Program for the summer of 2018.

This program helps ensure that even when school is out low-income children can receive nutritious meals.

The West Texas Food Bank will have ten different locations among Odessa, Midland, Stanton and Terlingua where they will be serving lunches and snacks to children in need.

Days for locations vary with the earliest day of service being May 29 and the last August 17.

The West Texas Food Bank anticipates serving over 1,000 meals each day for school aged children 18 and under.

For a full list of dates and locations, click here.

