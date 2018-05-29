More triple-digit heat in forecast

Triple-digits remain in the forecast for the rest of the week.
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s by the lunchtime hour and a heat advisory remain in effect for the Permian Basin, Trans-Pecos and Big Bend areas.
Heat illness and heat exhaustion are likely with temperatures above 100 degrees. Remember it's important to stay hydrated and remain indoors if possible.
Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.
The Ector County Commissioners have approved a 90-day extension on the existing burn ban.
Keli Mullins, who will be the inaugural chancellor for the elementary school, has over 15 years of educational experience as a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
The West Texas Food Bank will be launching their Summer Food Service Program, which helps ensure that even when school is out low-income children can receive nutritious meals.
Triple-digits remain in the forecast for the rest of the week.
