The potential dangers sleeping pills can lead to

Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.
Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.
The Ector County Commissioners have approved a 90-day extension on the existing burn ban.
The Ector County Commissioners have approved a 90-day extension on the existing burn ban.
Keli Mullins, who will be the inaugural chancellor for the elementary school, has over 15 years of educational experience as a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
Keli Mullins, who will be the inaugural chancellor for the elementary school, has over 15 years of educational experience as a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
The West Texas Food Bank will be launching their Summer Food Service Program, which helps ensure that even when school is out low-income children can receive nutritious meals.
The West Texas Food Bank will be launching their Summer Food Service Program, which helps ensure that even when school is out low-income children can receive nutritious meals.
Triple-digits remain in the forecast for the rest of the week.
Triple-digits remain in the forecast for the rest of the week.