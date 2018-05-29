Coahoma to name new Head Football Coach/ Athletic Director - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Coahoma names new Head Football Coach/ Athletic Director

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Coahoma football helmet (Source: http://www.txhshelmetproject.com) Coahoma football helmet (Source: http://www.txhshelmetproject.com)
COAHOMA, TX (KWES) -

UPDATE: Coahoma ISD has announced in a press release that the board has approved the hire of Chris Joslin as Head Football Coach/ Athletic Director. 

----------------

Pending board approval Tuesday morning, Coahoma is expected to name Chris Joslin their new Head Football Coach/Athletic Director. This according to Matt Step of Dave Campbell's Texas Football. 

Chris Joslin is a current Rockdale assistant coach and former Big Spring offensive coordinator. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly