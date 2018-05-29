Coahoma names new Head Football Coach/ Athletic Director

UPDATE: Coahoma ISD has announced in a press release that the board has approved the hire of Chris Joslin as Head Football Coach/ Athletic Director.

Pending board approval Tuesday morning, Coahoma is expected to name Chris Joslin their new Head Football Coach/Athletic Director. This according to Matt Step of Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

Chris Joslin is a current Rockdale assistant coach and former Big Spring offensive coordinator.

