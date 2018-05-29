17th Annual Funtastic Fourth comes to Big Spring

Funtastic Fourth is coming to downtown Big Spring June 29 and 30 for a weekend of music and fun.

The two-day event is on its 17th year and will feature musical artists and vendors for all to enjoy.

This year’s performers include Skid Row, LoudFinger, Eric Paslay and Mark McKinney.

Tickets start $5 a day per person for those ages 13 and up, while children 12 and under get in free. VIP tickets are also available for $65 per person per night, or $300 for a table of six per night.

For more information or to purchase tickets click here.

