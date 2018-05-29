Old Sorehead Trade Days returns to Stanton

Old Sorehead Trade Days is returning to Stanton for one summer weekend of full of shopping and food.

This year’s summer date dates and times are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 9 and 12 to 5 p.m. on June 10.

On-site vendors will be there both days, with items including clothing, antiques and food of all kinds being sold.

For more information or to register as a vendor for the event click here.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.