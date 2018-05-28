Three dead, four injured after rollover in Reeves County

Three people are dead and four more injured following a rollover accident in Reeves County Monday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the car was driving West on Interstate Highway 10 when the tread on the right rear tire separated, the vehicle lost control and rolled.

Passengers Andrew C. Akaji, 29, Amanda Akaji, 25, Clifton Tucker, 29, were declared dead on scene,

Joseph Kennerly III, 34, Marcus R. Lovelace, 22, Genesis Soto, 29 and Andrea Soto, 3 suffered non-incapacitating injuries and transported to Pecos County Hospital in Fort Stockton.

