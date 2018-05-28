Three dead, four injured after rollover in Reeves County

Three people are dead and four more injured following a rollover accident in Reeves County Monday morning.
VFW post 4372 held a prayer breakfast and flag raising ceremony to celebrate this year's Memorial day.
For the third straight season, the Texas Tech baseball team has been picked to host an NCAA Regional at Rip Griffin Park.
The 2018 Stanley Cup Finals features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals.
A Midland Lee great Cedric Benson returned to the Tall City over the weekend to host a free football camp. For Benson, the homecoming was exciting and allowed him to look back on his time in the Tall City.
