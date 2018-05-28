Texas Tech baseball hosts 3rd consecutive regional tournament

For the third straight season, the Texas Tech baseball team has been picked to host an NCAA Regional at Rip Griffin Park.

Tech enters the tournament is the No. 9 national seed and will take on New Mexico State in the first round. The winner will take on Kent State or Louisville.

The tournament begins Friday, June 1 and the Red Raiders are scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

