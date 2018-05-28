NHL Stanley Cup Final features two teams chasing first title

The 2018 Stanley Cup Finals features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals.

The Knights are the only expansion team in NHL history to reach the finals in their inaugural season. On the other side, the Capitals haven't made it past the second round since 1998. While each team's story is different, both teams are pursuing their first Stanley Cup Title.

The series starts May 28 and the first two games will be in Las Vegas, Nevada.

