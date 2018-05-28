Midland Lee legend reflects on his time in the Tall City

It's hard to call former Midland Lee running back Cedric Benson anything but a legend. While at Lee he led the Rebels to three consecutive state titles from 1998-2000.

On Saturday, he found himself back on his old turf, coaching young athletes in the area while wearing a maroon #32 jersey.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to come home, put the jersey on, be up here at the high school and working on the old field. It’s turf now, not grass, but all the memories are still here,” said Benson.

After Lee, Benson only added to his legacy. He went on to play at UT.Where his name remains in the record books.

In 2005, he was drafted fourth overall by the Chicago Bears which led to an eight-year NFL career.

Midlanders will likely always remember him for his accomplishments as a rebel. Leading one of the most dominant teams in Texas high school football history, impressive to even Benson when looking back.

“I’m amazed at how hard we worked. To be young men in high school still and to see how hard we worked and in all of those games, we wanted it more than the other team. I thought it was quite impressive,” said Benson.

Benson was happy with the turnout at his camp this year and plans to make it an annual event.

