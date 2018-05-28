VFW bar celebrates Memorial Day in Odessa

VFW Post 4372 held a prayer breakfast and flag raising ceremony to celebrate this year's Memorial Day.

Dozens of people including several veterans and their families attended the event.

Proceedings started with the post's honor guard raising the flag to the tune of the national anthem, and then followed with a tradition gun salute.

As spectators showed their patriotism, Post Master Charles Kobles cherished the moment.

"I'm first born in my family in this country, my father and grandfather were in a concentration camp so to me this flag means quite a bit to me," said Kobles.

The Post Master also stated he hopes the passion for remembrance spreads across the country, " society and the country need to remember the individuals that gave these people their rights and freedoms."

After the honor guard's demonstration, a prayer was held and was then followed by a speech from Major Bruce Smith who shared memories of a few of his brothers in arms who never made it back home.

Inside the VFW post, breakfast was served and those in attendance had the chance to sit down and enjoy each others company.

Eggs, biscuits and gravy, and donuts were just some of the items on the hot plates.

Though while everyone had the chance to enjoy themselves, the true meaning of today was never more than a thought away.

