Midland County Public Library hosts book clubs for all ages

The Midland County Public Library is hosting several book clubs for those who are looking to read more this summer.

The Bring Your Own Baby (B.Y.O.B.) Book Club is a book club that meets every 2nd Monday of the month from 4 to 5 p.m. for parents and caregivers with babies and young children. Children will be able to play in the activity room while adults discuss the books that they have been reading.

The library’s Teen Book Club features books selected by the Teen Advisory Board and allows teens to discuss their thoughts on the literature. This club meets every second Friday of each month from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Award-winning author Laura Drake leads the Women’s Fiction Book Club from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.

Y.A.A.S., or Young Adults, Awesome Stories, meets on the first Monday of each month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This book club is geared toward those 18 and over who enjoy Young Adult Fiction.

