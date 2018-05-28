The Hemingway hosting improv and stand-up comedy show - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

The Hemingway hosting improv and stand-up comedy show

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Improvfection Standup and Improv) (Source: Improvfection Standup and Improv)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Hemingway in Odessa will be hosting an evening comedy with Improvfection Standup and Improv on June 4.

The event will run from 8 to 9:30 p.m. There will be no cover for the event but drinks will be available for purchase.

This night of improv will feature local comedians and improvvers Andre Capen, Mark Hilliard and Johnny Vannier and will be hosted by Jennifer McNeely.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly