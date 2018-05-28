The Hemingway hosting improv and stand-up comedy show

The Hemingway in Odessa will be hosting an evening comedy with Improvfection Standup and Improv on June 4.

The event will run from 8 to 9:30 p.m. There will be no cover for the event but drinks will be available for purchase.

This night of improv will feature local comedians and improvvers Andre Capen, Mark Hilliard and Johnny Vannier and will be hosted by Jennifer McNeely.

