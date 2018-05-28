Odessa College hosts 'Moves and Grooves Dance Summer Camp'

Odessa College will be hosting two dance camps from June 18 to June 21 for the summer.

The Moves and Grooves Dance Summer Camp will have two divisions for younger and advanced age groups.

Six to nine-year-olds will participate from 9 a.m. to noon each day, while 10 to 14-year-olds will attend from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The registration cost for each child is $99, but the camp offers discounts for siblings.

