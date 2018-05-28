Travis Elementary School hosting Parent, Community Meeting - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Travis Elementary School hosting Parent, Community Meeting

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Travis Elementary School is hosting a Parent and Community Meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Midland ISD is hoping to get feedback from parents and the community about educational opportunities and improvements to the school.

The meeting will be held at the Travis Elementary cafeteria and any parents or community members are invited to attend.

