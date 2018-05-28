1 man dead after rollover accident in Pecos

One man is dead following a rollover accident outside of Pecos on May 26.

Juan J. Villegas-Martinez, 47, was driving east on F. Street in a 2005 Nissan Titan when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Officers responded to the crash at 3:07 a.m. Villegas-Martinez was pronounced dead on the scene.

