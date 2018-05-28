Kidd's and Canvas hosting Mini Picasso Toddler Painting Class

(Source: The Studio by Kidd's and Canvas)

The Studio by Kidd’s and Canvas will be hosting a Mini Picasso Toddler Painting Class from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on June 2.

The event is open for children ages two to five and the participation fee is $20.

Aprons will be provided at the venue but participants are encouraged to wear clothing that parents don’t mind getting paint on.

Walk-ins are accepted but online registration ahead of the event is preferred.

For more information or to register your child for the event click here.

