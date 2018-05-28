Farmers Market returning to Odessa

The Odessa, TX Farmers Market is coming to Odessa from 9 a.m. to noon on June 23.

Items such as fresh fruits and vegetables, local honey, farm fresh eggs, homemade breads and dog treats will be available for purchase.

Also featured at the event will be live music, kid activities and free health screenings.

The event will take place on the corner of 2nd and Golder and is free and open to the public.

