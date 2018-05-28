Ector County Library hosts Summer Reading Kick-off Party

The Ector County Library will be hosting their Summer Reading Kick-off Party from 4 to 6 p.m. on May 31.

The event will take place next door to the library at the Noel Plaza.

The Kick-off Party will feature a petting zoo, balloons, face painting and refreshments. Children of all ages can also register for the summer reading program at the event.

