Ector County Library hosts Summer Reading Kick-off Party - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Ector County Library hosts Summer Reading Kick-off Party

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Ector County Library) (Source: Ector County Library)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Ector County Library will be hosting their Summer Reading Kick-off Party from 4 to 6 p.m. on May 31.

The event will take place next door to the library at the Noel Plaza.

The Kick-off Party will feature a petting zoo, balloons, face painting and refreshments. Children of all ages can also register for the summer reading program at the event.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly