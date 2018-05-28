Ector County Library hosts Family Coloring Time - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Ector County Library hosts Family Coloring Time

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Ector County Library Children’s Department is hosting a Family Coloring Time this summer.

The event will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. on June 13.

This event is open to all ages and will be an opportunity for children and parents to spend time coloring together.

