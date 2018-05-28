First Baptist Church Big Spring hosts Memorial Day Block Party - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

First Baptist Church Big Spring hosts Memorial Day Block Party

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
(Source: First Baptist Church Big Spring) (Source: First Baptist Church Big Spring)
BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) -

The Children’s Ministry at First Baptist Church Big Spring is hosting a Memorial Day Block Party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on May 28.

This event is free and open to the entire family, and will feature food, games and bounce houses.

The festivities will take place in the Family Life Center within the church.

