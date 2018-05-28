Music City Mall hosts 6-week summer Skate School - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Music City Mall hosts 6-week summer Skate School

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Music City Mall is holding a six-week summer Skate School starting June 5.

The Skate School will consist of different levels, including Basic Skills, Freestyle, Hockey 101 and even a class for adults.

The cost is $95 for the full six week semester.

For more information on the Skate School contact 432-552-0200.

