Downtown Odessa hosts 23rd Annual Firecracker Fandango celebration

Odessa is celebrating Independence Day with its 23rd annual Firecracker Fandango.

This year will feature numerous free activities for children, including jumpers, face painting, balloon artists and a mobile gaming theater.

Other entertainment will include a classic car show, Dairy Queen’s Dilly Cone Eating Contest, food trucks and the traditional end of the night fireworks show.

Live musical performers slated to appear are Erica Lane, Forgotten Road and Uptown Drive.

The July 4 event is free and open to the public and will take place in Downtown Odessa on Grant Avenue from 2nd to 6th Streets.

For a full list of featured events click here.

