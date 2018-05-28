31st Annual Mex-Tex Family Fiesta coming to Midland

The 31st Annual Mex-Tex Family Fiesta is coming to Midland June 8 and 9.

This year’s event will feature musical performances from Little Joe Y La Familia, Ruben Ramos and Jimmy Edwards, as well as other activities including a Cornhole Tournament.

The Mex-Tex Family Fiesta will be held at the Cimarex Energy Pavilion, with doors opening at 6 p.m. on Friday night and 11 a.m. on Saturday.

