COM Aquatics hosts summer "Pee Wee Camp"

COM Aquatics in Midland will be hosting a Pee Wee swimming camp for children ages three through eight during the summer.

The camp will run from 8 a.m. to noon for four days, starting on June 15 and repeating every other Friday until July 27.

The cost for children to attend is $30 per day.

For more information on COM Aquatics or to register click here.

