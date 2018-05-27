Midland officials look to expand water system for future developments

As Midland officials look towards future, development in the city's northeast region is an easy choice.

The land within the city limits that falls north of Mockingbird Lane and east of Big Spring is the biggest targets of future development, but requires more infrastructure to be put in place.

One of the main areas officials are looking to address is providing the area with an adequate water supply that has proper pressurization.

In order to do that, officials are considering a two phase project to improve the city's water line system in the area.

Phase one includes adding a new ground storage and pump system with a pressurized tank.

The cost of the project is estimated to be $11.2 million, and would take 2 to 3 years to complete.

Officials say with the ground storage in place they would be ready for any imminent developments to the northeast region.

Phase two of the project offers a more long-term solution.

The project would be the installation of a new elevated storage tank.

This would cost around $8.8 million, and around 3 to 6 years to complete.

Officials say this project requires extensive planning which extends the completion date.

The utilities department is hoping to have the ground storage tank approved by fall.

There's no current timetable for the elevated storage tank.

Officials say if these new additions are put in place, surrounding systems could benefit from an increase of water pressure.

