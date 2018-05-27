Midland officials look to expand water system for future developments

As Midland officials look towards future, development in the city's northeast region is an easy choice.
Though the former president is awake and alert, he will likely remain at the hospital for a few days of observation.
On the week of May 28, keep a watch out for these road repairs in the West Texas area.
Mark your calendars. The Midland Humane Coalition is hosting a no-sew blanket class, showing you how to make your very own blanket.
The Sunset Memorial Gardens cemetery held a Medal of Honor Memorial Day dedication Saturday, to honor those who've died while serving in the armed forces.
