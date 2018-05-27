Former President George H. Bush taken to hospital for low blood - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Former President George H. Bush taken to hospital for low blood pressure, fatigue

By Victor Blanco, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: CNN) (Source: CNN)
(KWES) -

According to Jim McGrath, spokesman for President George H. W. Bush,  Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

Though the former president is awake and alert, he will likely remain at the hospital for a few days of observation.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly