Former President George H. Bush taken to hospital for low blood pressure, fatigue

Though the former president is awake and alert, he will likely remain at the hospital for a few days of observation. Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.
Though the former president is awake and alert, he will likely remain at the hospital for a few days of observation. Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.
On the week of May 28, keep a watch out for these road repairs in the West Texas area.
On the week of May 28, keep a watch out for these road repairs in the West Texas area.
Mark your calendars. The Midland Humane Coalition is hosting a no-sew blanket class, showing you how to make your very own blanket.
Mark your calendars. The Midland Humane Coalition is hosting a no-sew blanket class, showing you how to make your very own blanket.
The Sunset Memorial Gardens cemetery held a Medal of Honor Memorial Day dedication Saturday, to honor those who've died while serving in the armed forces.
The Sunset Memorial Gardens cemetery held a Medal of Honor Memorial Day dedication Saturday, to honor those who've died while serving in the armed forces.
Texans have many reasons to be proud of the Lone Star state, but for nine different regions around the state, air quality is not one of them.
Texans have many reasons to be proud of the Lone Star state, but for nine different regions around the state, air quality is not one of them.