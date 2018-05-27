Traffic alerts for the week of May 21

On the week of May 28, keep a watch out for these road repairs in the West Texas area.

In Ward County, a crew will be working on FM 2355 Tuesday-Friday between mile markers 206-208. Lane closures needed.

The Odessa District of the Texas Department of Transportation will be closed on Monday, May 28 in observance of Memorial Day, but always remember to obey flaggers, warning signs and follow pilot cars. Delays are expected in these areas.

