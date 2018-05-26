Midland Humane Coalition No-Sew Blanket Class

Mark your calendars. The Midland Humane Coalition is hosting a no-sew blanket class, showing you how to make your very own blanket this Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Brew Street Bakery in Midland.



It's something they know how to do very well and want to share that knowledge with you.

It all started with an adoption, Rhonda King says, "They handed me a blanket and read me what was on the "label of love" and it touched me so deeply, that I thought Midland humane has to do these blankets, we have to get there."

She’s Midland Humane Coalition's Project Coordinator, and she did just that. Not only in Midland, but across the lone star state.



King says, "my friend and I started wrapped in love Texas, we're the co-directors for all of Texas… People from Texas and all over the united states, actually, will sew blankets and ship them to that rescue."



Local volunteers sew blankets to give to adopted animals, who get to take their own blanket home with them.



"We feel that it helps in the transition. It's giving a tangible something that dog or cat can take home that is that symbol of love," says King.



They're even hosting an event this weekend to teach you how to make your own no-sew blanket.



"I will be doing a demonstration of no-sew blankets,” Says king, “We hear so much, "that I would love to help but I don't know how to sew.'"



if you have your own fabric or even if you don't, stop by and say hi.



King says, “Anyone that wants to come to learn how to do that, or if they want to be involved in wrapped in love Texas or Midland humane coalition blanket project if they just want to come and learn. Or if they just want to come and drink coffee and just kind of watch and stay in the background. That's okay too we welcome everyone- any age.”

The rescue group will be selling their blankets at their 4th annual hot dog run on June 16, 2018.

Pre-registration prices for the one-mile run are $20 and $35 for the 5-k run. This is a family event and they will have lots of things to do for everyone on two legs and four legs, including vendor booths, dog contests, bounce houses and face paintings for the kids and a 20-dollar microchip clinic for cats and dogs.

We'll have more on this event in the upcoming weeks.

Find the No-Sew blanket event here and the Hot Dog Run 5K and 1 Mile Information here.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.