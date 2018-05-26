Local Vietnam veterans honored with statue in Memorial Day celebration

The Sunset Memorial Gardens cemetery held a Medal of Honor Memorial Day dedication Saturday, to honor those who've died while serving in the armed forces.

Organizers unveiled a statue in honor two of Odessa's own, Mac Wilson and Rex Young.

Both men died in Vietnam, and received the Medal of Honor.

Local US Representative Mike Conaway was also in attendance and said it was a special occassion to him and challenges others to remember our fallen heroes.

"Each year I ask folks to remember somebody specific on Memorial Day, not the group, as important as that is, it gets to be a little easier to do. But you think about somebody specific- it gets harder, gets more personal, more real, and for me that person is Rex Young. I think about all the things that I have done in the last 50 years as Rex was killed. the things that I've gotten to do that he never had a chance to do-- the opportunities and the experiences that I've had, that he gave up in order to save some men that he was serving with. so for me its about Rex," said Mike Conaway.

There are 24 other veterans who have been laid to rest at the same cemetery... Their sacrifices and names were remembered today as well.

