‘Drive Clean Texas’ asks drivers to make clean air a point of state pride

Mark your calendars. The Midland Humane Coalition is hosting a no-sew blanket class, showing you how to make your very own blanket.
The Sunset Memorial Gardens cemetery held a Medal of Honor Memorial Day dedication Saturday, to honor those who've died while serving in the armed forces.
Texans have many reasons to be proud of the Lone Star state, but for nine different regions around the state, air quality is not one of them.
Astronaut Alan Bean, the fourth human to walk on the moon and an accomplished artist, died Saturday morning at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston.
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.
