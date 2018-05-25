Ruidoso Downs kicks off 15 week season

Ruidoso Downs is kicking off their summer season during Memorial Day Weekend. Over the next 15 weeks, Ruidoso will have about 200,000 fans in attendance and 70 percent are Texans.

"Over the course of the season, we'll average anywhere between 3,000 to 4,000 everyday and labor day weekend we'll have 22,000 people watching the All American," said President Jeff True.

The season starts this weekend and ends on Labor Day.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.