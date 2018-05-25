Ruidoso Downs kicks off 15 week season

Ruidoso downs is kicking off their summer season during Memorial Day Weekend.
Micah Jean-Marie had her second and final surgery to repair detached lenses on May 25.
The Odessa Community is working with local artists to display their artwork in the community art gallery.
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.
Millions of service men and women have given their lives, for the freedom of the American people.
