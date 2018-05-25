Local artists to be showcased in Odessa art gallery

The Odessa Community is working with local artists to display their artwork in the community art gallery.

The new gallery will be in the 5th floor of the Odessa City Hall starting in August 2018 and will remain there until July 2019.

Some of the art showcased will be bought by the city to put in a permanent collection in hopes it will beautify buildings and highlight local talent.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.