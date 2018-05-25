Former NFL player, Midland Lee Rebel to host football camp - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Former NFL player, Midland Lee Rebel to host football camp

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
(Source: Cedric Benson Foundation) (Source: Cedric Benson Foundation)

Midland Lee alum and former NFL player Cedric Benson will be back in the Tall City on Saturday to host a free football camp and showcase.

It’s for grades second through twelfth. The camp will run from 9am-12pm. 

They will be accepting walk-ups. Registration will open at 8am. 

