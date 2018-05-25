Memorial Day celebrated for the 47th year

Many Americans are heading out for Memorial Day weekend and during this time, Veterans from across the Permian Basin want to remind everyone what the holiday is really about.

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, Memorial Day is about remembering and honoring military personnel who died while serving their country, especially those who died in battle or as a result of battle wounds.

The holiday has been celebrated since 1971, making this year the 47th celebration.

"It's about everybody, you know everybody deserves praise for anything they did for this country," Veteran David Inman said.

It's very common for people to confuse Memorial Day with Veterans Day; the difference is Veterans Day is typically celebrated for living Veterans who have served or are serving.

