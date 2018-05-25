One dead after crash in Gaines County

One man is dead after a car crash Thursday on FM 1788, 15 miles north of Seminole.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Julio C. Olivares, 48, was driving South on FM 1788 in his semi-truck when Xavier Hernandez, 25, entered the wrong lane while traveling North and struck the trailer in tow.

Hernandez was pronounced dead on scene, and Olivares was transported to Seminole Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

