City pools open this weekend in both Midland and Odessa

City pools in the Midland and Odessa area will open to the public this Saturday.

The City of Odessa and the Odessa Family YMCA are teaming up for the first time. The YMCA has a contract with the city to take the reigns on the operations. All city pools will open tomorrow, Saturday May 26 at 1 p.m. Pools will be open every day from 1 to 7 p.m. after May 26. The Sherwood Family Aquatic Center and the Woodson Family Aquatic Center stay open until 8 p.m. on both Tuesdays and Thursdays.

You can reserve a private pool party any day of the week or weekend. Private pool parties are reserved from the hours from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. The Y is also looking for anyone who needs a job. Contact the Y at (432) 362-4301 for details.

"Some kids get dropped off at pools to have fun for the day," said Aquatics Director Joe Rosas. "So we have a lot of slides, there's kiddie sections with the frog and water features as well as all that. It also gives high school and college students get a job because we're still hiring life guards and we're still looking for people to fill spots we need."

There is an entry fee which is $2.50 for kids and $4 for adults. Seniors and kids under one get in for free.

The Junior League Jurassic Jungle splash pad will have a ribbon cutting on Saturday from 12 p.m. The splash pad will officially open at 1 p.m.

In Midland, city pools also open tomorrow at 12 p.m. There is an entry fee of $3 per person while kids under two get in free.

You can rent a private party from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday , Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights only. Reservations must be made two weeks in advance. Call the Parks and Rec office at (432) 685-7356 for details.

