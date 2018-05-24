Odessa Police arrest man in connection with active shooter call

UPDATE:

Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting that occurred Thursday night in North Odessa.

Jason Lynn Fortune, 42, has been charged with Disorderly Conduct—Discharge Firearm “Class B Misdemeanor”.



According to police, Fortune admitted to discharging a firearm into the air in order to scare off his neighbors, but no injuries were reported.

Officers located shell casings in the front yard of the residence, arrested Fortune and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

-------------

At around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday Odessa Police responded to the 1200 block of Alpine Street behind Lowe's Supermarket in response to a call about an active shooter.

A perimeter was immediately established and a suspect was located.

One man is currently being detained and the incident is pending further investigation.

There are no injuries reported at this time but the investigation is ongoing.

The road is currently closed and drivers are being told to avoid the area.

We’ll update you as more information becomes available.

