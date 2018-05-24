Midlander questions reasoning for towing company taking her car after she says she had permit

Apartment complexes have strict rules on parking. Have a permit and you are good, Wendy Rosales said she had a permit when she visited friends at a Midland complex a few weeks ago, but the towing company still took her car anyway.

“When I woke up and we got out of the apartment complex the car was gone,” said Rosales.

The car, towed away overnight, forcing Rosales to go to the impound to get it.

“We told them that we did, in fact, have a pass on there. They told us that they didn’t see one,” said Rosales.

Rosales is certain she had a permit, so much so she believes the person who towed her car took the pass out.

Her evidence, an attempted theft notification her car sends out when someone tries to break in.

“It has to have some kind of forced entry, either breaking the window, or having to pop the lock somehow through the car,” said Rosales.

Rosales questioned how everything went down so she filed a report and she hasn’t been the only one.

“There have been several. We’ve had some cases, we’ve worked up somethings. We’ve made contact with the owners. We’ve made contact with the driver of the wreckers,” said Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter.

When it comes to who’s wrong or right in these situations, officers just try to sort out the facts.

“What happens is the apartment complexes have a tremendous problem with people coming in parking with no permits,” said Rosales.

Officers are looking into Rosales’ complaints but she knows what she’ll do next time.

“If I do need to park somewhere there’s towing is an issue, I guess take a picture of my car before. Just use more precautions,” said Rosales.

Those precautions could save Rosales or you $300.

Sheriff Painter says if you feel you have a problem with a wrecker you can also file complaints with the Better Business Bureau, Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, or Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Many apartment complexes have contracts with tow companies to make sure drivers follow the rules.

