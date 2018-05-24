COM diver qualifies for FINA Diving World Cup

Three divers who have been training at COM Aquatics in Midland competed at the National Championships in Dallas over the weekend.

All three placed in the top 10, but Tarrin Gilliland placed second and qualified for the Diving World Cup in China.

Fifteen-year-old Tarrin Gilliland will be competing individually and representing the United States at the FINA Diving World Cup in China.

Overall Gilliland was pleased with her qualifying performance in Dallas.

"It went pretty well. I got second next to Katrina and she's an Olympian so I guess I've been doing pretty good and I made it to the world cup and it's in China. We're going to be leaving on Saturday," said Tarrin Gilliland.

In the meantime, she'll be back in Midland preparing at COM Aquatics where she's been training for the past few years.

"It's been great. I love everyone. Everyone is just so inviting it's like we're family," said Gilliland.

Tarrin also qualified for the synchronized platform event after earning a first place title with a pretty impressive partner.

"Jessica Parratto, she's another Olympian that finaled actually in the Rio Olympics," explained Gilliland.

It's not just by chance that Tarrin is teaming up with Olympians, her skill level does the talking.

"For Tarrin to be only fifteen and to be stepping it up and being an elite diver its a huge accomplishment for COM," said Gabi Chereches, COM diving coach.

As far is if Tokyo 2020 is in her plans, obviously there are a ton of unknowns but it's definitely on her mind.

"If I do make it to the Olympics, I do right after that go to college so that's pretty stressful just to plan everything and working everything out but parents coaches have been helping out a lot," said Gilliland.

