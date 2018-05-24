Manor Park celebrates Memorial Day with 'Honor Our Veterans' ceremony

The Village at Manor Park will be celebrating Memorial Day with their "Honor Our Veterans" ceremony at 9 a.m. on May 25.

Milfred “Millie” Hanes, a resident of Manor Park, will be specially honored at the ceremony. She served in the Women’s Army Corp and will turn 104 in December.

The Midland Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard will be performing a flag folding ceremony, with the flag being presented to Hanes.

Additionally, the Midland Community College Daycare will be presenting a rose to each veteran. The Military Anthem will also be played to honor the veterans present as well as those who have passed.

A reception will take place in the Atrium building following the ceremony.

