Fallen Border Patrol agents honored at Sul Ross

The Big Bend Area Law Enforcement Officers Association is honoring area agents and officers who have died in the line of duty.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. on May 30 at the Sul Ross State University Campus in Alpine.

Among those being honored are Border Patrol agents Isaac Morales and Rogelio Martinez who died in 2017.

Big Spring Police Department Officer Elijah James Cass, Presidio County Sheriff's Office Deputy Simon L. De Leon and Southern Pacific Railroad Police Department Detective John L. Elsberry will also be paid tribute and added to the memorial.

The ceremony will include a reading of their names, a presentation of colors and a flag-folding ceremony.

In addition to the ceremony, the Midland County Sheriff's Office will also have the mounted patrol featuring the traditional riderless horse.

Anyone wanting to attend is invited to show their support.

