1 man dead after after truck crashed on IH 20

By Victor Blanco, Digital Content Producer
WARD COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Juvier H. Santurinio, 58, of Miami, FL, was pronounced dead after his semi-truck rolled over Wednesday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Santurinio was driving West on Interstate Highway 20 when the truck left the road.

After attempting to return to the road, the truck rolled over.

