Dinosaur-themed spray ground, largest in West Texas, coming to Odessa

A dinosaur themed spray ground is coming to the University of Texas of the Permian Basin Park, Saturday at noon.

The Junior League Jurassic Jungle Spray Ground grand opening is presented by the Parks & Recreation Department and Junior League of Odessa and will include a giveaway, and a free showing of the movie, ‘Jurassic Park.'

The Junior League Jurassic Jungle will feature waterslides, dumping buckets, ground geysers and jets with shaded pavilions around the spray ground.

This is the second spray ground in the City of Odessa and the largest in West Texas.

Started in 2015, the $2.5 million project was a joint venture between the City and the Junior League of Odessa.

For more information please contact Andrea Goodson, 432-257-0537 or agoodson@odessa-tx.gov.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.