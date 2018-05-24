Odessa police arrest man with a stolen gun inside Walmart

The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.
Wendy Rosales had to pay $300 to get her car out of the impound after it was towed for not having a permit for overnight parking at a Midland apartment complex...Rosales says she had a permit.
Wendy Rosales had to pay $300 to get her car out of the impound after it was towed for not having a permit for overnight parking at a Midland apartment complex...Rosales says she had a permit.
Andrews students are fighting to make a difference for stray animals in the county and are taking their proposal to the city council.
Andrews students are fighting to make a difference for stray animals in the county and are taking their proposal to the city council.
To honor Memorial Day, many offices will be closed on May 28.
To honor Memorial Day, many offices will be closed on May 28.
A car got stuck in wet concrete in downtown Cleveland on Thursday afternoon.
A car got stuck in wet concrete in downtown Cleveland on Thursday afternoon.