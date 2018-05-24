Odessa police arrest man with a stolen gun inside Walmart

Odessa Police arrested Ezekiel Galvan, 31, for Theft of a Firearm “State Jail Felony”, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon “Class A Misdemeanor”, Evading Arrest or Detention “Class A Misdemeanor”, Resisting Arrest “Class A Misdemeanor”, and Possession of Marijuana “Class B Misdemeanor” on Wednesday.



Officers responded to a subject with a gun, described as wearing glasses, a black shirt and carrying a black backpack, inside off Loop 338. Upon arrival, officers observed a male subject matching the suspect’s description and instructed him to exit the store.

According to police, Galvan cursed at the officer and began evading on foot until officers caught up to him.

Galvan continued to resist arrest but was eventually placed into custody.

He was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and a bag of marijuana.

Police also stated the handgun had been stolen approximately four years ago from Bud’s Garage.

Galvan was charged, arrested and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.