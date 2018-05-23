Petroleum Museum hosts 'Wild About Science' summer camp

The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum will be hosting a three-day science camp for children ages six to eight called “Wild About Science” in June.

The camp, which goes from June 20 to June 22, will allow students to learn about animal adaptations, ecosystems, classifications or more through inventive projects, robotic design and experiments.

The event each day will start at 9 a.m. and last until noon.

For more information on the camp or to purchase tickets for your children click here.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.