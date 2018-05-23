Andrews girls golf team welcomed home by town fans

The Andrews girls golf team came home as state champions for their 8th straight year and 16th in program history.

The Lady Mustangs have tied an UIL record for the most consecutive state titles that was set by Booker High from 1986 to 1993. The girls came home to a crowd of fans waiting to greet them. Watch the video to see the Lady Mustangs reactions from their town's greeting.

