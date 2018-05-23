4th Annual Hot Dog Run comes to Midland

The 4th Annual Hot Dog Run is being held in Midland on June 16.

The event will feature a one-mile run, a chip-timed 5k and a public microchip clinic for cats and dogs.

Registration for the event will begin at 7 a.m. in the parking lot of the Allison Fine Arts Building at Midland College.

Participants in the runs will receive a t-shirt. The first 200 entries will also receive a gift bag and a branded dog bandana.

In addition to the race and microchip clinic, there will be free bounce houses and inflatables, vendor booths, contests and free face painting.

The event is open to all ages as well as leashed and vaccinated dogs.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets click here.

